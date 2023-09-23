MotoGP India: Alex Marquez out with double rib fractures
Alex Marquez has been declared unfit for the remainder of the Indian MotoGP weekend after suffering double rib fractures in qualifying.
The Gresini Ducati rider had just claimed a top two place in Qualifying 1 when he highsided from his Desmosedici and was immediately seen grabbing the left side of his chest.
Helped away by marshals, Marquez missed Qualifying 2 while in the medical centre and has now been transported to a local hospital for further checks.
The Spaniard has less than a week to recover before the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
