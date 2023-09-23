The Gresini Ducati rider had just claimed a top two place in Qualifying 1 when he highsided from his Desmosedici and was immediately seen grabbing the left side of his chest.

Helped away by marshals, Marquez missed Qualifying 2 while in the medical centre and was then transported to a local hospital for further checks before returning to the track.

The Spaniard is now also in doubt for the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, which starts next Friday.