MotoGP India: Alex Marquez out with rib fractures
Alex Marquez has been declared unfit for the remainder of the Indian MotoGP weekend after suffering three rib fractures in qualifying.
The Gresini Ducati rider had just claimed a top two place in Qualifying 1 when he highsided from his Desmosedici and was immediately seen grabbing the left side of his chest.
Helped away by marshals, Marquez missed Qualifying 2 while in the medical centre and was then transported to a local hospital for further checks before returning to the track.
The Spaniard is now also in doubt for the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, which starts next Friday.
