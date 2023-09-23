Marini, whose rear wheel was seen high in the air as he tried frantically to avoid hitting the back of Bezzecchi, will now be taken to a hospital for further medical checks.

Pole qualifier Bezzecchi rejoined at the back of the field after the Turn 1 incident, before fighting his way up to fifth.

Marini's injury is the second of the day with Alex Marquez fracturing ribs in qualifying.

Like Marquez, Marini is now almost certain to also miss next weekend's Japanese round at Motegi.

Stefan Bradl made a similar mistake to Marini into the first corner, clipping Augusto Fernandez before bringing down Pol Espargaro.