DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT 10 March Qatar Lusail International Circuit 24 March Portugal* Autódromo Internacional do Algarve 07 April Republica Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 14 April Americas Circuit of The Americas 28 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto 12 May France Le Mans 26 May Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 02 June Italy Autodromo Internazionale del

Mugello 16 June Kazakhstan** Sokol International Racetrack 30 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen 07 July Germany Sachsenring 04 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit 18 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg 01 September Aragon MotorLand 08 September San Marino e della Riviera di

Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco

Simoncelli 22 September India* Buddh International Circuit 29 September Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International

Circuit 06 October Japan Mobility Resort Motegi 20 October Australia Phillip Island 27 October Thailand Chang International Circuit 03 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit 17 November Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo Circuit

The provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar will retain its regionalised approach, grouping races geographically.

There are 11 rounds before the summer break, and 11 after.

Qatar returns as the season-opener on March 10, before the series heads to Portugal a fortnight later for the second round.

The first back-to-back races are the third and fourth rounds, in Argentina and Texas.

Portugal and India are still subject to contract before they can be confirmed.

Kazakhstan (where the grand prix was cancelled this year) is subject to contract and homologation but is planned for June 16.

Hungary is the reserve event in case Kazakhstan is again unable to host MotoGP.

Silverstone will hold the first race after the summer break.

There are two triple-headers in the second half of 2024 - India, Indonesia, Japan then later Australia, Thailand, Malaysia.

The season will conclude on November 17 in Valencia.