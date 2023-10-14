How to watch the Indonesian MotoGP qualifying today: Live stream here

MotoGP returns to Mandalika with a three-way Ducati battle for the title ongoing.

Francesco Bagnaia leads the way but is being chased down by the in-form Jorge Martin who could continue his winning streak to claim the top of the standings this weekend.

Marc Marquez is racing for the first time since confirming he will leave Honda at the end of 2023.

How will that impact Honda's other riders?

KTM's Pol Espargaro will also be in action days after learning that he will lose his full-time seat.

How to watch Indonesian MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Indonesian MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Indonesian MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Indonesian MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you're currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you're trying to use, you probably won't be able to watch the Indonesian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Indonesian MotoGP in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Indonesian MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Indonesian MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday, October 13

Indonesian MotoGP Free Practice - 3:45am

Indonesian MotoGP Practice - 8am

Saturday, October 14

Indonesian MotoGP Free Practice 2 - 3:10am

Indonesian MotoGP Qualifying - 3.50am

Indonesian MotoGP Sprint - 8am

Sunday, October 15

Indonesian MotoGP - 8am

