Reports earlier this week suggested Oliveira is a target to take over the factory RC213V abandoned by Marquez, who has negotiated an early exit from his Honda contract.

“There is nothing on the table yet, there is just an approach. But nothing concrete,” Oliveira said of the Repsol Honda rumours at Mandalika on Thursday.

A five-time MotoGP winner for KTM, Oliveira is currently in the first year of a two-year deal with Aprilia, which sees him placed at the satellite RNF team.

Commenting on the Honda rumours, Oliveira appeared to reference not only Marquez’s early exit but Pol Espargaro making way for Pedro Acosta at KTM to underline that "anything is possible."

“I think this season we have seen a lot of unprecedented things. We've seen riders put at home with contracts. I've seen riders breaking contracts and going to other places. So anything is possible,” said the Portuguese.

“It's true that it's a pleasure to be considered by another manufacturer... as big as Honda, especially when there's a factory seat to offer. That’s it.”

There are contrasting opinions on whether Repsol approached Oliveira or the other way around, but Oliveira insisted: “I didn't have it in my mind to change.”

Alex Rins was able to use an exit clause from his two-year HRC contract to leave the satellite LCR for a factory Monster Yamaha seat next year.

Aprilia Racing Boss Massim Rivola and RNF boss Razlan Razali both insist that’s not the case for Oliveira.

“Well, it's true that Aprilia have a right to offer me a factory [team] seat for ‘25 and ‘26. Not 24,” Oliveira said.

Current factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales is another name to have been linked with the Repsol Honda vacancy alongside Joan Mir.

"At this moment I don't hear nothing, but it's always good to be open, to listen and to understand," Vinales said. "My [commitment] right now is 100% with Aprilia."

Meanwhile Oliveira, who took victory in the wet at Mandalika and Buriram last season, also explained exactly why he was forced to retire from the soaking Motegi race.

“The thing is we didn't close completely the ventilations of the helmet and also I didn't have the stickers on it to prevent the water coming in,” he said.

“So one of the ventilations that is in the front of the helmet was spraying water into the inside. I saw everything twice, basically. Every image was double, so it's impossible to ride and I was already 3 laps fighting with it like that.

“Looking [back] at it now, it's stupid [to have stopped just before the race was halted]. I could have tried to stay on the track for half a lap. But I couldn't predict it [would be stopped].”