However, the VR46 Ducati star, who sustained right-shoulder damage in a training accident on Saturday, will then need to pass a further check after the 45-minute session before being allowed to continue the weekend.

Bezzecchi is trying to keep his title hopes alive after dropping 54 points behind world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia and 51 from Jorge Martin.

Also attempting injury comebacks at Mandalika are Bezzecchi's team-mate Luca Marini (from a fractured collarbone, in India), LCR Honda’s Alex Rins (broken leg at Mugello), Lenovo Ducati’s Enea Bastianini (hand and ankle injuries at Catalunya) and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez (fractured ribs in India).

FP1 is thus set to be the first time since the Portimao opener that all 22 full-time riders are on track together.

However, the injured riders will need to be especially cautious, with the slippery (dusty) surface catching out Moto3 title leader Jaume Masia (twice) and then Moto2 world championship leader Pedro Acosta in their opening practice sessions.

Moto2 was also interrupted by a power cut in the pits, which may slightly delay the start of the MotoGP session.