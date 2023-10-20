The schedule has been changed due to extreme weather, meaning the grand prix is on Saturday and the sprint race is on Sunday.

Francesco Bagnaia arrives at Phillip Island with an 18-point advantage at the top of the MotoGP standings, ahead of Jorge Martin.

But we know how quickly things can change - a week ago Martin claimed the lead in the title fight but it only lasted 24 hours.

Marc Marquez is back in action as his days at Honda dwindle. Can he give Ducati something to think about with his performance?

Jack Miller returns to home turf and will want to delight Aussie fans.

How to watch Australian MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Australian MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Australian MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Australian MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Australian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Australian MotoGP in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Australian MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Australian MotoGP start times (UK)

Saturday October 21

00.10am - Free Practice 2

00.50am - Qualifying

5.10am - grand prix

Sunday October 22

4am - sprint race

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!