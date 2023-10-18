Miguel Oliveira: 'It’s a privilege to be considered by Honda'

Oliveira is said to be atop Honda’s list of targets to replace Marc Marquez, with an approach already thought to have taken place.

Maverick Vinales has also been mentioned as a target, however, Oliveira has publicly said that there is a way out of his current deal with RNF Aprilia, making him a consideration for the Japanese brand.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Oliveira said: “It’s a privilege to be considered by a factory like Honda.

“The goal for every rider is to be on a factory seat in a factory team and with the prospects of growing together. I want it to happen as soon as possible.”

Satellite riders are enjoying more success than ever before in MotoGP, as highlighted by Alex Rins, Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Alex Marquez, all of whom have won races in 2023.

Riders like Martin and Rins have done so aboard full-factory machinery, but that doesn’t take away from their success, while someone like Bezzecchi has been just as impressive given he’s third in the standings on a year-old machine.

Oliveira, who has also flashed potential on last year’s RS-GP22 bike, feels as though satellite teams are a good place to be although joining a factory team is still his main objective.

“The thing is, in MotoGP now, the factory seat doesn’t mean you perform better,” added Oliveira. “We saw in recent years that non-factory riders - meaning riders that are on satellite teams with factory bikes are able to be in the top five in the championship, even top three.

“I think a factory ride is helpful in the sense that he can grow and have as much support as a factory can give when you maybe don’t have the best package.”