After a difficult couple of rounds at Misano and Buddh, Miller has been in better form coming into his home round.

The Australian is still struggling to match team-mate Brad Binder, but with Phillip Island so often producing unlikely winners/podium finishers, Miller could be one to consider this weekend.

“Looking forward to racing back here, coming back to the island is always nice,” said Miller. “Good to be back on home soil, first race with KTM here.

“The bike has been working well as of late, I’m feeling comfortable. I’m looking forward to trying to challenge these boys."

Speaking in particular about the last two rounds, Miller was pleased with his performances given the difference in grip and weather.

Miller said: “The grip level at Motegi is extremely high, and in Indonesia it wasn’t. We had a great feeling in both locations.

“In Motegi we had great pace in the dry, the race was cut short when I had more to give.

“Indonesia was our best showing in terms of low-grip tracks. I am quietly confident this weekend but there are a lot of fast guys!”

Miller chooses to be the Hulk

After seeing Maverick Vinales don an unusual costume on the podium at Mandalika, Miller was asked what superhero he would choose to be if he stands on the podium this weekend.

Speaking in the pre-even press conference, Miller joked: “Hulk - that’s a good one for me!”

Used to flying the Australian flag in MotoGP on his own, Miller was also asked about the progress of young Aussie talent.

Senna Agius is the only Australian in Moto2, while there is expected to be two in Moto3 next season, including regular Joel Kelso.

That said, Miller called it ‘tough’ to make an impact in the MotoGP paddock for Australian riders: “There are guys coming through. It’s always been tough. There have always been a lack of Aussies.

“But we’ve always had, more or less, somebody. It’s always the way - it’s a long way away from the rest of the world. But there is young talent.

“Now, more than ever, with the Asia Talent Cup and Rookies Cup, it’s easier to get to the grand prix.”