Gale force winds are forecast to hit Phillip Island tomorrow, prompting the 27-lap premier-class race to be brought forward to Saturday afternoon, switching places with the Sprint.

That meant the Sprint was scheduled to start at the normal 2pm Sunday Grand Prix time, but an updated schedule has seen the 13-lap race moved forwards to 1pm.

Indeed, the whole Sunday schedule has been brought forward by one hour, with MotoGP warm-up now being held at 9am followed by the Moto3 race at 10am and Moto2 Grand Prix at 11:15am.

The fan parade (planned for 10am) has been cancelled but new warm-up sessions for Moto3 and Moto2 have been added, at 8:20am and 8:40 respectively.

The new Sunday schedule:

8:20-8:30 Moto3 Warm Up

8:40-8:50 Moto2 Warm Up

9:00-9:10 MotoGP Warm Up



10:00 Moto3 Race (21 laps)

11:15 Moto2 Race (23 laps)

13:00 MotoGP Tissot Sprint ( 13 laps)