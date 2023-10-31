Ducati insist “no plans” beyond Marc Marquez’s one-year contract

Next season he will join Gresini Ducati on a one-year contract, the culmination of a much-anticipated decision to quit Honda.

But in 2025 most riders’ contracts will expire, most teams will have available machinery, meaning a MotoGP musical chairs could be coming.

Ducati have not thought too far ahead, they insist.

“Marc Marquez in Gresini was a choice of the Gresini team, of which we were informed in the final phase of the negotiations,” sporting director Paolo Ciabatti told Sky.

“Surely an eight-time world champion could also be interesting for the data he can provide us.

“It's a one-year deal with no options of any kind between Marc and the team.

“So, let's see over the next year what happens.

“For the moment there are no plans that go beyond giving the support that we always give to our satellite teams for very good riders.

“Alex Marquez has already done well, Fabio di Giannantonio is doing well and we hope he finds a place to stay in MotoGP because he deserves it.

“We'll see about Marc during the season.”

Should Marquez excel on a year-old Desmosedici, then surely the temptation will arise to put him into Ducati’s factory team.

But other manufacturers will inevitably circle too.

KTM have a long-standing interest and share Red Bull as a mutual sponsor with Marquez.

And the option to return to Honda, should they demonstrate major progress during his one-year absence, will surely crop up.