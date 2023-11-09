The Moto2 rider could not have timed his second Moto2 win any better after claiming victory in Thailand ahead of soon-to-be world champion Pedro Acosta.

As a result, the 18-year-old has shot into contention for the factory Honda ride in MotoGP, as the Japanese manufacturer continues its search for a replacement for Marc Marquez.

With the eight-time world champion off to Gresini Ducati, Joan Mir will be leaned upon to become the face of Repsol Honda.

Like Marquez, Mir is also a MotoGP champion which means signing a young rider with huge potential could be a gamble worth taking.

Aldeguer admitted to MotoGP.com that a call has been made, but that he’s unclear what Honda’s plans are.

“The call was there but I don’t have anything on the table,” said the Spaniard. “In the end, Honda is looking for one rider and maybe my name is one of those.

“Also there is [Fabio] Di Giannantonio so we have to wait. My mind is on Moto2 and to continue the progression.”

Despite being in Moto2 for just two seasons, Aldeguer believes he’s ready to make the step up should Honda make him their choice to replace Marquez.

Aldeguer added: “Yes, why not. But I always said that when I go to MotoGP I want to have experience and to do my best. We have to wait and look for the best opportunity.”

Honda’s first choice is Miguel Oliveira, but with any deal for the Portuguese rider proving to be tricky, Di Giannantonio and Aldeguer have become very realistic options.

Aldeguer also admitted a decision could come this weekend or in Qatar: “Maybe this race, maybe Qatar.”