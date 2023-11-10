How to watch the Malaysian MotoGP practice today: Live stream here

There are 13 points at the top of the MotoGP standings separating leader Francesco Bagnaia from Jorge Martin.

Marco Bezzecchi remains in with a shout of the title, meaning it is guaranteed to go to a Ducati rider for the second year in a row.

Pramac's Martin is the man in form as MotoGP heads to Sepang.

But factory rider Bagnaia has the experience of a title tussle - will he also have Ducati's support?

Keep an eye on Marc Marquez as his Honda days dwindle away.

How to watch Malaysian MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Malaysian MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Malaysian MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Malaysian MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Malaysian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

How to watch 2023 Malaysian MotoGP in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Malaysian MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Indian MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday November 10

2.45am - Free Practice 1

7am - Practice

Saturday November 11

2.10am - Free Practice 2

2.50am - Qualifying

7am - Sprint race

Sunday November 12

7am - Grand prix

