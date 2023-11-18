How to watch the Qatar MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here

The penultimate round of the year takes place at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar.

Factory rider Francesco Bagnaia holds a 14-point advantage over Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin.

it is possible for Bagnaia to wrap up the championship this weekend if results go his way.

But Martin will hope that Bagnaia slips up, or at least will want the chance to scrap at next week's season-finale.

Will Ducati team orders come into play in Qatar?

How to watch Qatar MotoGP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Qatar MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Qatar MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Qatar MotoGP 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Qatar MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch 2023 Qatar MotoGP in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Qatar MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Watch free highlights on the UK’s Channel 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

Qatar MotoGP start times (UK)

Friday November 17

12.45pm - Free Practice

5pm - Practice

Saturday November 18

12pm - Free Practice 2

12.40pm - Qualifying

5pm - Sprint

Sunday November 19

5pm - Qatar MotoGP

