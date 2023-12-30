Marquez will join Gresini Ducati for the 2024 MotoGP season and many of his rivals have already predicted he will return to challenging for the championship.

But, three-time champion Lorenzo swapped Japanese machinery for the Italian manufacturer in 2017 on a big-money dealt - only to fall flat.

Lorenzo slumped to seventh and ninth in the MotoGP standings, the worst two seasons of his career at that point.

His teammate Dovizioso, meanwhile, was denied the title and finished as runner-up to Honda’s Marquez for three seasons in a row.

Dovizioso now insists that Francesco Bagnaia must ignore the looming presence of Marquez.

“Bagnaia must not give importance to Marquez,” Dovizioso told GPOne.

“He will only have to think about himself. Because if you try to copy these great champions, then what happens is that they send you astray.

“In some ways it’s a bit like what happened in Lorenzo’s time.

“Jorge arrived at Ducati, thought he would smash everything, but in the end, it wasn’t like that.

“We’ll see. I am really curious.”

Dovizioso insisted the other Ducati riders are “so excited, they want to beat Marc and give him a hard time”.

He added: “It will be very interesting. He will go very fast and will have to adapt to two things.

“The first is braking, because he has always been used to it with his Honda. “However, I am of the opinion that he will adapt quickly.”

Asked what the second adaptation that Marquez must make is, Dovizioso remained curiously silent.

He explained how today’s machinery has changed and how Marquez must change for the Ducati: “The bikes are more physical and precise.

“Marquez, just to give an example, when he accelerates behind a Ducati he can invent what he wants, but if the bike doesn’t accelerate due to grip he can’t do anything.

“Ducati has sorted out some details while the others are struggling.”