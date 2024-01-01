The eight-time world champion will ride a Ducati in 2024, finally giving him the equipment needed to mount a meaningful challenge for the MotoGP title.

It could also allow him to settle some scores with riders who have enjoyed his three years of struggle.

He was asked by AS: “Are there people you want to put in their place? Do you see it as normal that they had a mania for [beating] you?”

Marquez replied: “Yes, but I said it in the past, I say it now and I will say it in a few years, no one is eternal.

“Yes, in the past I have done a lot, but I have to show that I can also do it in the present.

“Nobody is eternal and it would be a mistake, in the situation I am in, to think about what one person did to me or another did to me.

“You have to forget and focus on yourself.

“If I ride with a grudge I won't go anywhere.

“I have to ride focusing on what is mine, which is the most important thing.

“Then, when you are fast on the track and the results come out, you have time to think about doing one thing or another as happened in the past, when I rode at a very high level and had time to play.

“But right now... They are playing with me and I can't play with them.”

The Gresini Ducati riders of 2023 - Fabio di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez - won their maiden grands prix and sprint races respectively.

It has ramped up expectation of what Marquez might do in 2024 with that machinery.

“My job is to escape all that expectation,” he insisted.

But Marquez might have quietly told himself during private moments - ‘get ready…’

He claimed: “If you do this interview with me in 2019, I say: ‘get ready’.

“But right now, I haven't won a race in two years, I have a podium and because it was in water, and I still have doubts about whether the movement is good or not.”

2024 is the year that those concerns can finally be addressed.