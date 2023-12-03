Marc Marquez addresses “earthquake” prediction among Ducati rivals

His high-profile addition to the most dominant team in MotoGP will be the talk of the 2024 season.

Marquez will ride a ‘23-spec Desmosedici - the bike that finished first and second this year - ending his years of lingering on a sub-par bike.

It was predicted his arrival at Ducati would be an “earthquake for everyone” but he replied to Sky, before the Valencia test: "I don't think it will be like this.

“Martin, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi are very strong riders. And they are young.

“In sport no one is eternal, there comes a day when you drop and the young people throw you out. It's a natural step.

“You have to give 100% to extend my career.

“I've won a lot, but I haven't won a race in two years.

“I don't think about getting on the bike and going fast straight away, I have to try it.

“I've been riding the same bike for 11 years, even though Ducati is winning the World Championship."

What outcome in the 2024 season would please Marquez?

"I would like to smile again under my helmet,” he said.

“This means being at the front.

“Winning is difficult, but it would be nice to go back to fighting to win and always be among the best five.

“I can't say it now, I have to test the bike and do a pre-season. I think we can do a good job with the Gresini team.”

Marquez was asked what he might tell his future son about the huge decision to quit Honda.

"I'll tell him that in life you have to feel everything you feel at that moment,” Marquez replied.

“I don't want to have regrets. When I finish my career, I want to think that I did 100% what I wanted.

“It's risky, but that's my mentality.

“I will accept failure if it comes, I know the risks. But at least I won't have regrets."