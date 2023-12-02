Valentino Rossi’s first verdict on Marc Marquez at Ducati

Marquez’s switch from Repsol Honda to Gresini for the 2024 MotoGP season should give him the machinery to challenge for the championship again.

Marquez’s total of six premier class titles is just one behind his eternal rival Rossi’s tally.

“Marc's arrival will be very interesting to see,” Rossi was quoted by GPOne before the Valencia test.

“Just as it will how Ducati will manage it.

“Marc will be very dangerous and our team will have to be in shape.”

Marquez’s final race for Honda at last week’s Valencia MotoGP was punctuated by a bust-up with Rossi’s protege, the VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi.

Bezzecchi’s race was ended after contact with Marquez, prompting the young Italian to seek out the veteran Spaniard in his motorhome for answers.

Marquez was labelled “the dirtiest rider in MotoGP” by Bezzecchi - but they will become Ducati stablemates next year.

Bezzecchi rejected a move to Pramac - where he would have benefitted from a factory-spec Desmosedici - because he preferred to stay with Rossi’s VR46.

The move was mooted due to Bezzecchi’s breakthrough season as a title challenger.

“We hoped that Ducati would give us the factory bike,” Rossi explained, a dream which ultimately did not come to fruition.

“In fact, we defended Bezzecchi with our teeth.

“However, we hope there will be little difference between the GP24 and the GP23, trying to fight for the championship with Bezz.”