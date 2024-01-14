KTM chief refuses to rule out a swoop for Marc Marquez

Marquez is in the earliest days of his Ducati adventure - arguably the best rider now riding the best bike - in a move which will dominate the 2024 MotoGP season.

But he has signed with Gresini Racing for just one year meaning he can again discuss his future from this summer.

KTM, who share Red Bull as a major sponsor with Marquez, were linked with acquiring him for this year and their apparent interest has never waned.

Marc Coma, the managing director of KTM Spain, was asked directly if they would try to recruit Marquez for 2025.

"I, first of all, wish Marc the best because he comes from two very complicated years,” Coma responded to Marca.

“He has all my admiration for maintaining that desire to fight after having won everything.

“First of all, I wish him all the best because he deserves it.

"From there, the future can change a thousand times.

“I don't think we will be able to know much about this until the middle of next season…”

A clear opportunity to deny KTM’s interest in Marquez was intentionally ignored.

Last season at the Austrian MotoGP, their home race, Marquez sat alongside the KTM boss on a TV show and spoke about his admiration for the team’s progress.

The Austrian manufacturer have bold plans to increase their presence on the MotoGP grid from next year with extra bikes.

They welcome the exciting Pedro Acosta into the premier class this year with Tech3 GASGAS, too.

Acosta and Marquez would be among many MotoGP fans’ fantasy combinations.

And, after another year of development led by current factory duo Brad Binder and Jack Miller, KTM could be in a position to vie for Marquez’s long-term future.

But there is just the small matter of the 2024 season riding a Ducati to worry about first!