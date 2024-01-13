Marc Marquez warned about frosty reception from VR46 riders

Among the many intriguing dynamics thrown by one of the biggest rider moves in MotoGP history is how Marquez will get along with the riders who belong to his old rival Valentino Rossi’s team.

He already had a heated war of words with Marco Bezzecchi at the end of last season, but this year they will be equipped with the same bike and will both fall under the Ducati umbrella.

Pramac Racing boss Paolo Campinoti has insisted that he “would not have signed Marquez for just one year”, AS report.

“It didn't make sense,” he said.

“For better or worse in the Ducati world there are many VR46 riders and let's say that the Marquez family is not well regarded…

“There is going to be even more mess in the mess.”

Gresini Racing lured Marquez to their team, where he has penned a one-year deal for 2024.

Bringing Marquez into the Ducati clan was a delicate process made easier by Gresini’s status as an independent squad.

Pramac will retain Jorge Martin, the 2023 runner-up, alongside Franco Morbidelli who replaces Johann Zarco.

Campinoti insists he has spent wisely.

“If I had to make an [economic] effort and I say it publicly, I would do it for Martin, who is worth more than Marc,” the Pramac boss claimed.

“In the end he is younger and I like him more.”

Pramac briefly appeared like an option for Marquez last year before falling away.

“We were interested in signing Marquez and Ducati told us it could be done, but only with a two-year contract,” Campinoti claims.

He insists that “the same policy was not applied” at Gresini.

Ducati have tried to mitigate the possibility that Marquez could shine in his one year on a Desmosedici, then take those secrets to a rival manufacturer in 2025, by only permitting him to bring a sole engineer from Honda. He will otherwise work with Gresini’s existing framework.

“He is still one of the strongest riders, if not the strongest in the world,” Campinoti admitted.

“He has very special characteristics, he is aggressive and unbalancing, something that at Ducati can be difficult to manage.”