Honda boss questioned about losing Joan Mir after a debut year to forget

The 2020 MotoGP champion’s best result last year was fifth in India, but it was a period defined by crashes, injuries and absences.

He missed four grands prix due to two separate injuries and retired early 10 times.

Mir is arguably now Honda’s brightest asset, after losing Marc Marquez, but team boss Alberto Puig was asked if he can cling onto Mir long-term if the bike does not improve.

“What Honda is thinking about now is improving the bike,” Puig answered Marca.

“We consider that if the bike improves, any rider we have will be able to develop their potential and Joan Mir is a rider who is a two-time world champion, which makes him a rider who could be fighting for front positions.

“We are no longer thinking about renewing riders before starting the season.

“We are thinking about improving the bike, it is the starting point of everything.”

Honda find themselves at their lowest ebb in the wake of Marquez’s exit, and after a year blighted by a bike which caused their riders to dangerously crash frequently.

But Luca Marini has come in to replace Marquez, behind-the-scenes changes have been made, and the concessions rule will give Honda hope that they can develop swiftly.

Puig was asked if this crisis will force a change of mentality, and he replied: “One thing that is undeniable is that Honda is Honda, it is the largest motorcycle manufacturer, it sells more than 25 million motorcycles a year.

“I think the second manufacturer sells six or seven.

“Honda is Honda, point number one.

“And point number 2, in MotoGP, now, we must recognize that the European manufacturers have taken a very important step with very aggressive policies at the level of technical development, hiring of technicians, they go to the limit of everything possible in everything.

“For serving us? To understand that you have to change the way you do things a little and that's where we are.

“We are working in a different way, with a different restructuring, but always understanding that, in the end, Honda is Honda.”