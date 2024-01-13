Alberto Puig pressed on whether Honda wanted to sign Pedro Acosta

Instead with the Japanese manufacturer’s powers in decline, the pathway for Acosta into the premier class is with KTM’s Tech3 GASGAS team where he is expected to make a genuine impact.

But Honda, despite being in a lull, were able to offer a factory bike for this season, knowing Marc Marquez was set to depart.

Did Honda try to lure Acosta before eventually settling on Luca Marini?

“I have never considered it,” team boss Alberto Puig told Marca.

“We have never considered signing a non-MotoGP rider for the following year.

“Because we consider that in the case of Acosta or Fermin Aldeguer they do not have experience with a MotoGP.”

Aldeguer, another teenage Spanish sensation, was heavily linked to the Repsol Honda vacancy before Marini swooped in.

Puig explained why he didn’t want a rookie: “It is a first year in which instead of giving us data, it is the rider who receives data from the team and we don't need that.

“We needed someone who already knows what MotoGP is, how to manage one of these motorcycles, to receive something from them.

“That was the priority: one from MotoGP with some experience.

“That there are very fast Moto2 riders? We know it, but now it would have been a mistake, for [this] year, to sign a rider who is moving up a category.”

But clearly that policy is new for Honda.

In 2013, they welcomed Moto2 champion Marc Marquez into the premier class.

Marquez stormed to the championship in his rookie season and won in six of his first seven seasons.

Acosta has been likened to Marquez for his prodigious ability.

But with Honda in a rebuilding phase, are they no longer in a position to search for the next Marc Marquez?

“Our goal now is to improve the bike, because if we don't improve the bike, we won't be able to convince the riders to come race with us,” Puig replied.

“We know that when we have a competitive motorcycle, people will want to race with Honda. Because Honda is Honda.

“No matter how much the current situation is happening now, Honda is not Ducati nor is it Aprilia, Honda is Honda.

“If we have that bike, I know that the riders will want to come here.”

The search for a new Repsol Honda rider, after Marquez confirmed his exit last year, was drawn out.

As well as Moto2’s Aldeguer and Tony Arbolino, the in-form Fabio di Giannantonio was mentioned.

Miguel Oliveira and Maverick Vinales were the first names to be reported as targets.

But, in the end, the analytical mind of Marini got the nod. The ex-VR46 rider will step onto a factory bike for the first time, representing Honda as his brother Valentino Rossi once did.