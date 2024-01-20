Ducati admit they can’t cling onto every prized rider: “The market is open”

The addition of Marc Marquez into their ranks, plus the decision to keep Jorge Martin at Pramac rather than in the factory team, has created additional competition.

It could lead to a bottleneck as riders battle for official positions and the best possible bikes as the majority of their contracts expire at the end of this year, meaning Ducati cannot keep everybody happy.

“The top riders do not have contracts for 2025,” Paolo Ciabatti, who left his MotoGP job to focus on Ducati’s off-road project, told Marca.

“They all finish in 2024, including Pecco.

“I believe Ducati's priority will be to renew him.

“He is a two-time world champion, a super fast rider who has also been able to manage a very serious situation after the crash [in Barcelona last season].

“I think the market is quite open. It seems difficult to me that all the riders can stay with Ducati in 2025.

“Jorge has also said it quite clearly: that if he cannot join the official team he will look to see if there are other opportunities.

“But that depends on the competitiveness of each manufacturer.

“If you give the riders a bike to win, even if they are not on the official team, you have a better chance of being chosen.

“It's going to be interesting, I'm going to look at it a little from the outside, but always involved a little, because racing is in my heart.”

By missing out on last year’s MotoGP title, Martin also missed out on a contractual clause which would have automatically promoted him into the factory team at Enea Bastianini’s expense.

"I see myself as an official rider in 2025,” Martin said to Europa Press.

“If not at Ducati, I will look for other options.”

But elsewhere, the likes of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo will also see his contract expire at the end of this season. He will be among those seeking the best possible opportunity from this summer, when he could agree a deal for his future.

Much will depend on the early performances of each manufacturer when this season begins.

Ciabatti was questioned about the likelihood of Ducati being threatened for the title by a rival brand.

“You never know... We will soon see the level of the other bikes,” he said.

“But KTM was super competitive last year, and so was Aprilia, especially in the first part of the season.

“And I believe that the Japanese will also be able to evolve the motorcycle faster.

“Of course Ducati starts with a good level because we surely have the best riders and the best motorcycle, it seems.

“But I also tell you that the first race will be the one that will show where Ducati is and where the others are.”