How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas practice today: Live stream here
Information below on how to watch the 2024 MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas, including timings and schedule
This is how to watch MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas on April 12-14, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas start times below.
Texas is a circuit which Marc Marquez loves.
He has won seven times at the Circuit of the Americas and enters this round, the third of the 2024 season, hoping to claim glory again.
Now a Ducati rider, there is every chance he can roll back the years to his Honda glory days.
COTA might represent one of Marquez's best chances of victory this year, and will tell us whether he is a serious title challenger or not.
HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP AT COTA FOR FREE ONLINE
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP AT COTA FROM ANYWHERE
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP AT COTA IN THE USA
TNT are the TV broadcasters for MotoGP in the USA.
TNT's main channel and the truTV network are the places to go.
Add B/R Sports to the OTT service Max to stream MotoGP.
HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP AT COTA IN THE UK
TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
TNT Sports is showing every session of the MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas in the UK.
With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas.
And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
To watch the MotoGP on TNT
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to TNT and log in
4. Enjoy the action!
WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5
Price: Free
British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
MOTOGP AT COTA START TIMES (UK)
Friday April 12
4.45pm - FP1
9pm - Practice
Saturday April 13
4.10pm - FP2
4.50pm - qualifying
9pm - sprint race
Sunday April 14
8pm - Grand Prix of the Americas