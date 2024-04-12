How to watch MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas practice today: Live stream here

This is how to watch MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas on April 12-14, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas start times below.

Texas is a circuit which Marc Marquez loves.

He has won seven times at the Circuit of the Americas and enters this round, the third of the 2024 season, hoping to claim glory again.

Now a Ducati rider, there is every chance he can roll back the years to his Honda glory days.

COTA might represent one of Marquez's best chances of victory this year, and will tell us whether he is a serious title challenger or not.

HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP AT COTA FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH MOTOGP AT COTA FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free