‘Ducati are going to have a very difficult decision to make’

“Ducati are going to have a very difficult decision to make over Pecco’s team-mate aren’t they?”

Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP

The ongoing saga of Francesco Bagnaia’s 2025 factory Ducati team-mate took a further twist at Le Mans where both leading contenders, Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, finished ahead of the reigning champion.

Pramac Ducati rider Martin has now extended his title lead over Bagnaia to 38-points.

Meanwhile, Marquez, still seeking a first Ducati win, has put his year-old Gresini bike within 2 points of Bagnaia, for joint third in the standings with Enea Bastianini (Bagnaia’s current team-mate).

With Mugello at the end of this month touted as a likely date for Ducati to announce Bagnaia’s team-mate, the topic of the second factory team seat was discussed on the latest Crash.net MotoGP podcast.

“Last year Martin was always kind of playing catch up because he would get the world championship lead, then a mistake and he would be back to square one,” said podcast host Jordan Moreland.

“But this year it's a complete flip. He's started so strong. Yes, he made the mistake in Jerez, but to grow his championship lead to 38 points over Pecco, 40 over Marquez and Enea Bastianini - he's got nothing left to prove to Ducati.

“Martin’s in the best form of his career and it was interesting to hear his comments over the weekend, saying ‘Ducati know what I can do’. He also basically said after the Sprint, ‘if they don't want me, I'll take my talent somewhere else’.

“Ducati are going to have a very difficult decision to make over Pecco’s team-mate aren’t they?”

“They are, absolutely,” replied Crash.net MotoGP editor Pete McLaren. “How do you turn away the guy leading the world championship? That's going to be a tough call if they make it.

“You mentioned the title lead, 38 points. That means Martin’s still going to be on top of the world championship even if he doesn’t turn up next time in Catalunya. So he will be top of the standings heading into Mugello whatever happens.

“Mugello, a home race for Ducati, is the timeframe for when we expect the rider decision will be announced. We don’t know if the decision has already been made, but around Mugello is when it should be made public.

“So Martin's going to be leading into that event. And he's making it difficult for Ducati to turn him away, isn't he?

“But also, Marquez is now climbing up the standings and very close to Pecco, on a year-old bike. I think the battle we saw between those three on Sunday could well turn out to be the championship battle this year.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Straight fight between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen could ‘end in tears’
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with third placed Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren in qualifying parc
(L to R): Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with third…
MotoGP
News
22m ago
Aleix Espargaro: ‘You have to penalise the action, not the outcome’
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘Ducati are going to have a very difficult decision to make’
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pendulum swings again in the battle to secure Pramac’s future
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
RR
News
15h ago
Lee Johnston ruled out of 2024 Isle of Man TT through injury
The injured Lee Johnston has pulled out of this year's Isle of Man TT
The injured Lee Johnston has pulled out of this year's Isle of Man TT

Latest News

F1
News
16h ago
Haas retaliate with book lawsuit against former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
Guenther Steiner (ITA) RTL F1 TV Presenter. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
16h ago
Kazakhstan ready to replace Indian MotoGP?
French MotoGP, 2024
French MotoGP, 2024
MotoGP
News
17h ago
Jorge Martin believes Ducati “have chosen” who will partner Francesco Bagnaia
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
17h ago
Le Mans MotoGP ‘the battle we’d been waiting to see’
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, French MotoGP 2024