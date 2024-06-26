How to watch the Dutch MotoGP: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Dutch MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
This is how to watch the Dutch MotoGP on June 28-30, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Dutch MotoGP start times below.

Assen, the scene of Valentino Rossi's final MotoGP victory, welcomes us back after a three-week break.

Jorge Martin has an 18-point lead above champion Pecco Bagnaia in the standings ahead of the eighth round.

Third-placed Marc Marquez is still seeking his first Ducati victory.

Attention has been on the rider market but, finally, MotoGP is back on track...

HOW TO WATCH DUTCH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Dutch MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Dutch MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH DUTCH MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Dutch MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 DUTCH MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Dutch MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

DUTCH MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday June 28
9.45am - Free Practice 1
2pm - Practice

Saturday June 29
9.10am - Practice 2
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday June 30
1pm - Dutch MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH 2024 DUTCH MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Dutch MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Dutch MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

