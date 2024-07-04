Valentino Rossi rides Eddie Lawson’s title-winning bike and Yamaha WSBK machine

Valentino Rossi was on track in Jerez with spectacular machinery

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi got the chance to ride Eddie Lawson’s 1987 Yamaha YZR500 at Jerez for a Yamaha Racing Heritage Club meeting.

Lawson's classic bike finished 3rd in the 500cc World Championship.

The nine time World Champion Rossi was joined by Yamaha World Superbike riders, including six time World Champion Jonathan Rea.

Rea also got the chance to ride Giacomo Agostini’s Yamaha TZ750, the bike that the fifteen time World Champion took his final victory on back in 1977. 

The Northern Irish rider also got the chance to head out on track with Rossi, both of them riding Eddie Lawson’s 1987 and 1990 Yamaha YZR500 machines.

As a part of the Yamaha Racing Experience, Rossi also got the chance to try out Remy Gardner’s 2024 GRT Yamaha R1 Superbike.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1m ago
Ferrari protege Oliver Bearman signs multi-year F1 deal with Haas
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas F1 Team Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas F1 Team Test Driver. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
11m ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-24 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-24 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
12m ago
Raul Fernandez: “When we are relaxed and enjoying racing, we are fast”
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez
MotoGP
News
20m ago
Valentino Rossi rides Eddie Lawson’s title-winning bike and Yamaha WSBK machine
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
21m ago
German MotoGP: Bastianini “expects Marc Marquez to be the man to beat”
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini
Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini

Latest News

Moto2
News
23m ago
Moto2: Marc VDS drops Kalex for Boscoscuro in 2025
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS
F1
News
16h ago
Lando Norris “elbows out” advice to combat Max Verstappen “intimidation factor”
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, in the post qualifying FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
16h ago
Three-rider shortlist named by Pramac Yamaha boss for 2025
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
WSBK
News
18h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu U-turn to remain in WSBK in 2025
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April