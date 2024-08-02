How to watch the British MotoGP practice today on TV

Information below on how to watch the 2024 British MotoGP, including timings and schedule

This is how to watch the British MotoGP on August 2-4, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the British MotoGP start times below.

Finally, the MotoGP summer break is over!

Action resumes at Silverstone for the British MotoGP, the 10th round of the 2024 season.

Pecco Bagnaia leads the championship, having taken over from Jorge Martin last time out in Germany.

Bagnaia is 10 points clear of Martin, and 56 clear of third-placed Marc Marquez.

Marquez is yet to win a race on a Ducati. Can he finally climb to the top step of the podium this weekend?

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BRITISH MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the British MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the British MotoGP.

ITV4 also has coverage of Saturday's sprint race and Sunday's grand prix.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BRITISH MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the British MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 BRITISH MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the British MotoGP can be found here.

BRITISH MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday August 2
10.45am - Free Practice 1
3pm - Practice

Saturday August 3
10.10am - Practice 2
10.50am - Qualifying
3pm - Sprint race

Sunday August 4
1pm - British MotoGP

