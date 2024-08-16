Austrian MotoGP full schedule: How to watch practice on TV today

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Austrian MotoGP, including timings and schedule

This is how to watch the Austrian MotoGP on August 16-18, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Austrian MotoGP start times below.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AUSTRIAN MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Austrian MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Austrian MotoGP.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S ITV4

Price: Free

British broadcaster ITV4 offers free highlights for the races. The 2024 Austrian GP highlights will be shown at 8pm BST on Monday 19 August. 

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AUSTRIAN MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Austrian MotoGP in the US. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 AUSTRIAN MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Austrian MotoGP can be found here.

AUSTRIAN MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday August 16
9.45am - Free Practice 1
2pm - Practice

Saturday August 17
9.10am - Practice 2
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday August 18
1pm - Austrian MotoGP

