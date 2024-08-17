Starting grid for the Austrian MotoGP Sprint: How the race will start

The Austrian MotoGP grid will feature Jorge Martin on pole position, after the Spanish rider set a new lap record in Q2 on Saturday morning.

Both Martin and Francesco Bagnaia were able to lap in the 1:27s, becoming the first two riders to do so at the Red Bull Ring. They will thus start from the front of the grid for the Sprint later this afternoon, and tomorrow's Austrian Grand Prix.

Alongside them will be Marc Marquez, who qualified third, while both factory Aprilia riders - Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales - will start from the second row, in fourth and sixth position, respectively. Between them will be Jack Miller, the best representative of KTM at the Austrian manufacturer's home race.

Enea Bastianini heads up row three from Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi, while two more KTMs are found on row four: Pol Espargaro 10th, and Brad Binder 12th, with Alex Marquez between them in 11th.

The full grid for the Austrian Sprint is below.