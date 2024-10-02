Mandalika circuit rejects Marc Marquez’s claim about fire extinguishers

Marc Marquez’s claim that the wrong fire extinguishers were used at the Indonesian MotoGP has been denied by the circuit.

Marquez’s grand prix last weekend ended early when his Ducati burst into flames.

But the Gresini rider insisted that incorrect fire extinguishers worsened the damage to his bike.

“The fire extinguisher, the ones they have here are not the correct ones and the bike was completely damaged, everything, the brakes,” Marquez said.

“It’s a shame for the team because for a private team it’s a big cost.

“But one of the things is the extinguishers need to be the correct ones, or the latest technological ones, because if not you destroy the bike.”

But now the Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) have hit back.

CEO Priandhi Satria told Antara that all equipment at the circuit - including fire extinguisher - complied with the homologation requirements.

"That afternoon [Thursday before the Indonesian MotoGP weekend] the FIM Grade A homologation was given, stating that the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit had been inspected and all the equipment was there, and was fit to run MotoGP sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Priandhi told Antara.

"If the rider's statement says this is wrong, then maybe it's wrong, it might be wrong. Please tell the FIM to file an official warning to us.

"But as long as the FIM does not give a warning and the FIM has issued a homologation, in my opinion it means that the FIM has checked and knows what is on the Circuit, that's why the homologation is issued in written form."

Marquez returns to action at this weekend’s Japanese MotoGP.

He is 78 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin.