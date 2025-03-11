Marc Marquez won €306,000 in Thailand - but gave away every penny

Details of inspiring generosity from Marc Marquez in Thailand

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez reportedly made an incredible charitable gesture last week.

He dominated the 2025 season-opening Thailand MotoGP, claiming pole position then winning the sprint and the grand prix.

He became the first factory Ducati rider to win on debut since Casey Stoner in 2007, and has rocketed to the summit of the standings.

He also won €306,000 in prize money from his weekend in Thailand.

Marquez opted to give every penny to local causes in Thailand, Spanish publication Sport report.

Various local charities for orphans benefitted from the gesture, it is reported.

The funds have been spread across multiple orphanages in Thailand to assist with education, healthcare and the basic needs of children without families.

"Winning is incredible, but giving is even better,” Marquez said.

“I've been lucky in life and I want to share it with the kids who haven't had the same opportunities.

"These kids are fighters, just like us riders.

“If I can help them get off to a better start, that's worth more than any trophy."

The value of family to Marquez was clear even amid his success in Thailand.

He shared the podium with his brother Alex Marquez, later claiming that to have his sibling by his side in moments of glory was worth more than the victory itself.

Their parents were also celebrating in the Thailand paddock.

Marquez is back in action this weekend for the Argentina MotoGP.

Traditionally a circuit which he enjoys, he has a great opportunity to land another major blow to his title rivals.

After one round, Marquez has already established himself as the man to beat.

But he has also offered a reminder of his human side with his generosity.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
42m ago
Meet the robot which is key to Ducati's MotoGP success
Lenovo NTB-01 track scanner. Credit: Lenovo.
F1 News
2h ago
Unorthodox name for new home of F1 Spanish GP revealed
The Spanish Grand Prix will move to Madrid in 2026
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez won €306,000 in Thailand - but gave away every penny
Marc Marquez
BSB News
3h ago
Team IWR unveil 2025 BSB livery
BSB
RR News
3h ago
Ramsey Sprint cancelled at 2025 Isle of Man TT
Ramsey Sprint

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Honda optimistic for Argentinian MotoGP: “I think we can be competitive from the start”
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “very happy” to make Argentina MotoGP return, “disappointed” to miss 2024
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
4h ago
Is Lewis Hamilton ready to win with Ferrari? Five big F1 Australian GP questions
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
4h ago
Update given on Balaton Park MotoGP homologation as debut race date closes in
Gantry at Balaton Park circuit. Credit: Balaton Park.
BSB News
5h ago
Suzuki 2025 National Sportbike entrant named
BSB