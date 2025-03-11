Marc Marquez won €306,000 in Thailand - but gave away every penny

Marc Marquez reportedly made an incredible charitable gesture last week.

He dominated the 2025 season-opening Thailand MotoGP, claiming pole position then winning the sprint and the grand prix.

He became the first factory Ducati rider to win on debut since Casey Stoner in 2007, and has rocketed to the summit of the standings.

He also won €306,000 in prize money from his weekend in Thailand.

Marquez opted to give every penny to local causes in Thailand, Spanish publication Sport report.

Various local charities for orphans benefitted from the gesture, it is reported.

The funds have been spread across multiple orphanages in Thailand to assist with education, healthcare and the basic needs of children without families.

"Winning is incredible, but giving is even better,” Marquez said.

“I've been lucky in life and I want to share it with the kids who haven't had the same opportunities.

"These kids are fighters, just like us riders.

“If I can help them get off to a better start, that's worth more than any trophy."

The value of family to Marquez was clear even amid his success in Thailand.

He shared the podium with his brother Alex Marquez, later claiming that to have his sibling by his side in moments of glory was worth more than the victory itself.

Their parents were also celebrating in the Thailand paddock.

Marquez is back in action this weekend for the Argentina MotoGP.

Traditionally a circuit which he enjoys, he has a great opportunity to land another major blow to his title rivals.

After one round, Marquez has already established himself as the man to beat.

But he has also offered a reminder of his human side with his generosity.