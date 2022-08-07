British Moto2: Fernandez makes it three, Dixon on podium at home

Augusto Fernandez made his late lunge for the win stick to lead over the line in round twelve of the championship, the Moto2 British Grand Prix at SIlverstone.

Staring from pole the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider initially lost places, but did enough to keep in the front few positions on track.

As the race settled, Alonso Lopez took over at the front and the #37 immediately reacted, pushing to get back into contention for the win and reeling in his fellow Spaniard who had extended his lead to over a second.

Stalking behind, the last lap saw Fernandez put in the lunge he had rehearsed several times in the closing stages. Pushing ahead at Brooklands the move stuck, for his third consecutive win, bridging the summer gap.

Lopez rode defensively but could not survive to the line. The CAG Speed Up rider broke up the Kalex domination at the front for Boscoscuro finishing just 0.070s behind. It is just Lopez’s sixth start after controversially taking over the ride from Romano Fenati from the French round.

Declaring his third place felt like a race win after qualifying had not gone his way, Jake Dixon secured a hard fought home podium appearance.

Aron Canet and Ai Ogura were both in the hunt for the position, and the trio battling away meant they were not in contention to finish higher as the lead duo escaped.

The GasGas Aspar rider gave the team something to cheer too after a double DNF earlier in the day in Moto3, though he did not get the best of starts.

Still in sixth after the first few laps, the #96 gave everything to get into podium contention and then a little bit more to hold it when in front on the final time around Silverstone - setting his best lap of the race on his run to the line.

It is just Dixon’s third time picking up a Moto2 trophy, which he did in style as he pulled away from his long term race rivals.

Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) took fourth from Canet (Flexbox HP40) in the final corners.

Sixth to see the chequered flag was Celestino Vietti. Fifth on the grid, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider needed a strong start to absorb his in-race long lap loop penalty, received for not following practice start instructions.

Instead, the Italian went backwards to tenth. Attacking the loop from ninth he went in with too much pace and almost lost the front, rejoining in twelfth. Some hard passing and a few falls ahead saw him rise to sixth by the close of the race.

He took the position from Joe Roberts who had no reply, falling to a lonely seventh after qualifying on the front row for Italtrans.

Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40) was a distant eighth, with his own small advantage keeping him safe from Filip Salac for Gresini in ninth and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) who continued his solid season with another top ten finish.

Manuel Gonzalez only just kept his Yamaha VR46 Master Camp bike ahead of Tony Arbolino for eleventh. The Italian was unlucky not to be fighting for more points - he ran wide to avoid the crash of Albert Arenas earlier in the race and dropped to twelfth when the duo had been battling for sixth.

The remaining points on offer went to Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) in 13th, Jeremy Alcoba (Liqui Moly Intact GP) in 14th and Fermin Aldeguer on the second CAG Speed Up, who kept himself in front of the rapidly approaching RW Racing bike with Barry Baltus on board in the run to the line.



Skinner finishes wildcard in 21st

The first of two appearances this season for British Superbike rider Rory Skinner ended with a 21st place finish with a bettle all the way to the line.

Faster in every session, gaining almost three seconds before the race as he learned the bike and adapted to the change of tyres, his first time on a Moto2 bike saw him want to treat the race almost like an extended test session, but his on track rivals had other ideas

Simone Corsi was handed a long lap penalty for causing a disturbance and interfering with other riders in Q1, after he got in the way of Jorge Navarro on track. He came back out by Skinner with the British rider picking up valuable race experience by racing the veteran all the way to the flag. Skinner also beat American Racing team-mate Sean Dylan Kelly as the trio finished together.



Silverstone DNFs

It was a weekend to forget for Zonta Van Den Goorbergh, who crashed one again and was first to exit.

Cameron Beaubier was running in the top ten when he fell one lap later, with 14 laps remaining.

Marcos Ramirez also failed to go the distance with Marcel Schrotter the last rider to crash out of contention.

Sam Lowes out missed the British Grand Prix after his Friday fall - A highside at Chapel left him with a dislocation to his left shoulder.

Long term absentee Gabriel Rodrigo was replaced by Piotr Biesiekirski at SAG Team, he finished 24th

Pedro Acosta was also not on the grid - he was declared unfit to ride on Friday after checks on his left femur fracture.

Where does that leave the championship?

His race win sees Augusto Fernandez take over at the top of the standings, his great run of form taking him to a total of 171 after picking up the maximum available for the third race running.

Ai Ogura is now second overall, thirteen points adrift of his Spanish rival. Sixth limited the damage for Vietti who is a further two points back from Ogura in third.