5 Aug 2022
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.409s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.475s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 5.875s
4Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 5.988s
5Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.150s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.356s
7Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 6.379s
8Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.389s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.500s
10Albert ArenasSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 6.532s
11Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 6.533s
12Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 6.584s
13Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.719s
14Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 6.762s
15Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 6.902s
16Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.903s
17Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 6.905s
18Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.962s
19Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 7.182s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 7.211s
21Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.529s
22Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 7.920s
23Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 8.127s
24Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.700s
25Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 8.812s
26Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 8.892s
27Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 8.913s
28Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 9.228s
29Piotr BiesiekirskiPOLPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 10.651s
30Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 11.177s

Jake Dixon fastest in opening practice for his home Silverstone Moto2 Grand Prix, but countryman Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after a dislocation of his left shoulder this morning.

Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend...

