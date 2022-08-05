Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 5.409s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 5.475s 3 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 5.875s 4 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.988s 5 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.150s 6 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.356s 7 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 6.379s 8 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 6.389s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.500s 10 Albert Arenas SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 6.532s 11 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 6.533s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 6.584s 13 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.719s 14 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 6.762s 15 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 6.902s 16 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.903s 17 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 6.905s 18 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.962s 19 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 7.182s 20 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 7.211s 21 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.529s 22 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 7.920s 23 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 8.127s 24 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.700s 25 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 2m 8.812s 26 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 8.892s 27 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 8.913s 28 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 9.228s 29 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 10.651s 30 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 11.177s

Jake Dixon fastest in opening practice for his home Silverstone Moto2 Grand Prix, but countryman Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after a dislocation of his left shoulder this morning.

Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend...