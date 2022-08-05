2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.409s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.475s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.875s
|4
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.988s
|5
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.150s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.356s
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.379s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.389s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.500s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.532s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.533s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.584s
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.719s
|14
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.762s
|15
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.902s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.903s
|17
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.905s
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.962s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.182s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.211s
|21
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.529s
|22
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 7.920s
|23
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.127s
|24
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.700s
|25
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.812s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.892s
|27
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.913s
|28
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.228s
|29
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.651s
|30
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.177s
Jake Dixon fastest in opening practice for his home Silverstone Moto2 Grand Prix, but countryman Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of the event after a dislocation of his left shoulder this morning.
Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend...