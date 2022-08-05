2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Free Practice (2) Results

5 Aug 2022
Augusto

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 4.573s
2Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 4.760s
3Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 5.129s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.149s
5Albert ArenasSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.358s
6Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.414s
7Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.471s
8Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 5.512s
9Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.546s
10Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 5.590s
11Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 5.618s
12Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.627s
13Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 5.639s
14Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 5.669s
15Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 5.679s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.696s
17Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 5.773s
18Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 5.830s
19Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 6.412s
20Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 6.552s
21Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.675s
22Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 6.709s
23Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.833s
24Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 6.896s
25Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 7.113s
26Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 7.998s
27Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 8.250s
28Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 8.840s
29Piotr BiesiekirskiPOLPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 8.898s

Augusto Fernandez gets the better of home star Jake Dixon during Free Practice 2 for the British Grand Prix.

Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.

Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.

