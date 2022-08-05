Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 4.573s 2 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 4.760s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.129s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.149s 5 Albert Arenas SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 5.358s 6 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 5.414s 7 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.471s 8 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 5.512s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.546s 10 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 5.590s 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 5.618s 12 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.627s 13 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 5.639s 14 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.669s 15 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 5.679s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.696s 17 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 5.773s 18 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 5.830s 19 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 6.412s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 6.552s 21 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.675s 22 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 6.709s 23 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.833s 24 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 6.896s 25 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 7.113s 26 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 7.998s 27 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 2m 8.250s 28 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 8.840s 29 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 8.898s

Augusto Fernandez gets the better of home star Jake Dixon during Free Practice 2 for the British Grand Prix.

Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.

Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.