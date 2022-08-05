2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.573s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.760s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.129s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.149s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.358s
|6
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.414s
|7
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.471s
|8
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.512s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.546s
|10
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.590s
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.618s
|12
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.627s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.639s
|14
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.669s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.679s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.696s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.773s
|18
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.830s
|19
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.412s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.552s
|21
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.675s
|22
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.709s
|23
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.833s
|24
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.896s
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.113s
|26
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.998s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.250s
|28
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.840s
|29
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.898s
Augusto Fernandez gets the better of home star Jake Dixon during Free Practice 2 for the British Grand Prix.
Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.
Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.