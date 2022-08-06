2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Free Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
6 Aug 2022
Jake Dixon, Moto2, British MotoGP, 5 August

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 4.107s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 4.508s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 4.636s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 4.819s
5Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 4.828s
6Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 4.844s
7Albert ArenasSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 4.887s
8Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 4.911s
9Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 4.928s
10Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 4.966s
11Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.003s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 5.153s
13Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)2m 5.171s
14Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)2m 5.300s
15Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.336s
16Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 5.400s
17Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)2m 5.479s
18Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.488s
19Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 5.504s
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.663s
21Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)2m 5.735s
22Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 6.180s
23Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)2m 6.371s
24Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.386s
25Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.770s
26Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.830s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)2m 6.902s
28Piotr BiesiekirskiPOLPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 6.979s
29Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)2m 8.116s

Jake Dixon fights back to the top during Free Practice 3 for his home British Moto2 Grand Prix.

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.

Celestino Vietti has a long lap penalty for the race after pulling across in front of other riders in the practice start area on Friday,

Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.

