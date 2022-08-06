2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.107s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.508s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.636s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.819s
|5
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.828s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 4.844s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.887s
|8
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.911s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.928s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.966s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.003s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.153s
|13
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.171s
|14
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.300s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.336s
|16
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.400s
|17
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.479s
|18
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.488s
|19
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.504s
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.663s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.735s
|22
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.180s
|23
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.371s
|24
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.386s
|25
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.770s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.830s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.902s
|28
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.979s
|29
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.116s
Jake Dixon fights back to the top during Free Practice 3 for his home British Moto2 Grand Prix.
The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.
Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.
Celestino Vietti has a long lap penalty for the race after pulling across in front of other riders in the practice start area on Friday,
Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.