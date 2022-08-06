Moto2 Silverstone - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 4.107s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 4.508s 3 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 4.636s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 4.819s 5 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 4.828s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 4.844s 7 Albert Arenas SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 4.887s 8 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 4.911s 9 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 4.928s 10 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 4.966s 11 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 5.003s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 5.153s 13 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 5.171s 14 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 5.300s 15 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.336s 16 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 5.400s 17 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.479s 18 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.488s 19 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 5.504s 20 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.663s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 5.735s 22 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 6.180s 23 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 6.371s 24 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.386s 25 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 6.770s 26 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.830s 27 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.902s 28 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 6.979s 29 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 8.116s

Jake Dixon fights back to the top during Free Practice 3 for his home British Moto2 Grand Prix.

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.

Celestino Vietti has a long lap penalty for the race after pulling across in front of other riders in the practice start area on Friday,

Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.