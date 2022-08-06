British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 4.103s 2 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 4.137s 3 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 4.280s 4 Albert Arenas SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 4.386s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 4.498s 6 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 4.505s 7 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 4.560s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 4.697s 9 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 4.887s 10 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 4.891s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 4.899s 12 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 4.909s 13 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 4.934s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 5.058s 15 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 5.090s 16 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.197s 17 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 5.342s 18 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 5.449s 19 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 2m 4.670s 20 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 4.788s 21 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 4.905s 22 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.156s 23 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.175s 24 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.227s 25 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 5.485s 26 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 5.691s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 5.763s 28 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 2m 5.937s 29 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 2m 6.138s 30 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.220s 31 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 2m 6.441s 32 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.543s 33 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 7.270s

Augusto Fernandez takes pole position for the British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone, with free practice leader Jake Dixon starting from sixth.

Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.

Celestino Vietti has a long lap penalty for the race after pulling across in front of other riders in the practice start area on Friday,

Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.