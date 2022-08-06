2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.103s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.137s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.280s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.386s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.498s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.505s
|7
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.560s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 4.697s
|9
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.887s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.891s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.899s
|12
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.909s
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.934s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.058s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.090s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.197s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.342s
|18
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.449s
|23
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.175s
|24
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.227s
|25
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.485s
|26
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.691s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 5.763s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.937s
|29
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.138s
|30
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.220s
|31
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.441s
|32
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.543s
|33
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.270s
Augusto Fernandez takes pole position for the British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone, with free practice leader Jake Dixon starting from sixth.
Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the remainder of his home event after dislocating his left shoulder in FP1.
Celestino Vietti has a long lap penalty for the race after pulling across in front of other riders in the practice start area on Friday,
Rory Skinner is making his grand prix debut this weekend.