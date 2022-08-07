2022 ritish Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.403s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 4.787s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 4.824s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.003s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.057s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.104s
|7
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.139s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.177s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.460s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.546s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.561s
|12
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.614s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.619s
|14
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.690s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.703s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.758s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.758s
|18
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.797s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.855s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.019s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.039s
|22
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.292s
|23
|Zonta Van Den Goorbe
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.737s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.749s
|25
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 6.903s
|26
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|2m 7.232s
|27
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.409s
|28
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.445s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.474s