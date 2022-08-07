British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 37m 38.670s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 37m 38.740s 3 Jake Dixon GBR GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 37m 39.332s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 37m 40.411s 5 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 37m 40.616s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 37m 44.110s 7 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 37m 46.198s 8 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 37m 49.317s 9 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 37m 50.316s 10 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 37m 50.929s 11 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) 37m 52.710s 12 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 37m 53.472s 13 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 37m 54.768s 14 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 37m 55.955s 15 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 37m 57.923s 16 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 37m 58.006s 17 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 38m 6.214s 18 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 38m 11.663s 19 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 38m 13.666s 20 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 38m 18.857s 21 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 38m 19.271s 22 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 38m 19.613s 23 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) 38m 23.696s 24 Piotr Biesiekirski POL Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 38m 35.282s Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Albert Arenas SPA GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) DNF Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) DNF Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) DNF

Augusto Fernandez wins a duel with rookie Alonso Lopez to win the British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Home star Jake Dixon completes the podium in third.

Sam Lowes was ruled out of the event by a shoulder injury in opening practice, while Rory Skinner was making his grand prix debut.