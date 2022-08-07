2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
7 Aug 2022
Augusto Fernandez, Moto2, British MotoGP, 6 August

Race results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)37m 38.670s
2Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)37m 38.740s
3Jake DixonGBRGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)37m 39.332s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)37m 40.411s
5Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)37m 40.616s
6Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)37m 44.110s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)37m 46.198s
8Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)37m 49.317s
9Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)37m 50.316s
10Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)37m 50.929s
11Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)37m 52.710s
12Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)37m 53.472s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)37m 54.768s
14Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)37m 55.955s
15Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)37m 57.923s
16Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)37m 58.006s
17Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)38m 6.214s
18Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)38m 11.663s
19Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)38m 13.666s
20Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)38m 18.857s
21Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)38m 19.271s
22Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)38m 19.613s
23Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)38m 23.696s
24Piotr BiesiekirskiPOLPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)38m 35.282s
 Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Albert ArenasSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)DNF 
 Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 

Augusto Fernandez wins a duel with rookie Alonso Lopez to win the British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Home star Jake Dixon completes the podium in third.

Sam Lowes was ruled out of the event by a shoulder injury in opening practice, while Rory Skinner was making his grand prix debut.

Your FAVOURITE British MotoGP races & moments | Crash.net MotoGP

 