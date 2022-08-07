2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|37m 38.670s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|37m 38.740s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 39.332s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|37m 40.411s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|37m 40.616s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 44.110s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 46.198s
|8
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|37m 49.317s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|37m 50.316s
|10
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 50.929s
|11
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|37m 52.710s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|37m 53.472s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|37m 54.768s
|14
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 55.955s
|15
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|37m 57.923s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|37m 58.006s
|17
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|38m 6.214s
|18
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|38m 11.663s
|19
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|38m 13.666s
|20
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|38m 18.857s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|38m 19.271s
|22
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|38m 19.613s
|23
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|38m 23.696s
|24
|Piotr Biesiekirski
|POL
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|38m 35.282s
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|DNF
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Augusto Fernandez wins a duel with rookie Alonso Lopez to win the British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Home star Jake Dixon completes the podium in third.
Sam Lowes was ruled out of the event by a shoulder injury in opening practice, while Rory Skinner was making his grand prix debut.