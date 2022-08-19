2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
19 Aug 2022
Jake Dixon, Moto2, British MotoGP, 5 August

Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.000s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.161s
3Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.186s
4Albert ArenasSPAZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.352s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.387s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 35.390s
7Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.435s
8Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.464s
9Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.465s
10Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.572s
11Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.596s
12Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.670s
13Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.706s
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.709s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.898s
16Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.935s
17Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.943s
18Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.950s
19Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.060s
20Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.113s
21Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.250s
22Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.381s
23Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.454s
24Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.469s
25Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.918s
26Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.110s
27Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.117s
28Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.165s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.254s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.740s
31Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.870s

Jake Dixon starts the Austrian Moto2 weekend on top of the timesheets at the Red Bull Ring.

Injured countryman Sam Lowes is being replaced by Australian Senna Agius at Marc VDS for the next two rounds.

Ducati's BIG DECISION coming soon! | Crash.Net MotoGP Podcast 59

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

 

 