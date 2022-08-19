Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.000s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.161s 3 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.186s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.352s 5 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.387s 6 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 35.390s 7 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 35.435s 8 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.464s 9 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.465s 10 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.572s 11 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.596s 12 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.670s 13 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 35.706s 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.709s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 35.898s 16 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 35.935s 17 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.943s 18 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.950s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 36.060s 20 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 36.113s 21 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.250s 22 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.381s 23 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.454s 24 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 36.469s 25 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.918s 26 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.110s 27 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.117s 28 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.165s 29 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.254s 30 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.740s 31 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.870s

Jake Dixon starts the Austrian Moto2 weekend on top of the timesheets at the Red Bull Ring.

Injured countryman Sam Lowes is being replaced by Australian Senna Agius at Marc VDS for the next two rounds.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race