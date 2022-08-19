2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.000s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.161s
|3
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.186s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.352s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.387s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.390s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.435s
|8
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.464s
|9
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.465s
|10
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.572s
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.596s
|12
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.670s
|13
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.706s
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.709s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.898s
|16
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.935s
|17
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.943s
|18
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.950s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.060s
|20
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.113s
|21
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.250s
|22
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.381s
|23
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.454s
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.469s
|25
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.918s
|26
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.110s
|27
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.117s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.165s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.254s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.740s
|31
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.870s
Jake Dixon starts the Austrian Moto2 weekend on top of the timesheets at the Red Bull Ring.
Injured countryman Sam Lowes is being replaced by Australian Senna Agius at Marc VDS for the next two rounds.
Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday 19 August
7.25am - MotoE FP1
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
11.35am - MotoE FP2
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1
4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2
Saturday 20 August
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
3.15pm - MotoE race 1
Sunday 21 August
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
2.30pm - MotoE race