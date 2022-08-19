2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.353s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.408s
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.664s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.707s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.898s
|6
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.022s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.087s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.098s
|9
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.148s
|10
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.164s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.170s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.188s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.217s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.264s
|15
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.267s
|16
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.285s
|17
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.327s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.485s
|19
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.561s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.564s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.597s
|22
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.654s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.666s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 35.734s
|25
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.122s
|26
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.156s
|27
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 36.371s
|28
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.378s
|29
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.575s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.669s
|31
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.782s
Somkiat Chantra quickest during a dry FP2 for the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday 19 August
7.25am - MotoE FP1
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
11.35am - MotoE FP2
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1
4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2
Saturday 20 August
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
3.15pm - MotoE race 1
Sunday 21 August
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
2.30pm - MotoE race