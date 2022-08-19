Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.353s 2 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.408s 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 34.664s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.707s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.898s 6 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.022s 7 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 35.087s 8 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 35.098s 9 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 35.148s 10 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.164s 11 Jake Dixon GBR Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.170s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 35.188s 13 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.217s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 35.264s 15 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.267s 16 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.285s 17 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 35.327s 18 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 35.485s 19 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 35.561s 20 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 35.564s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 35.597s 22 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 35.654s 23 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.666s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 35.734s 25 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.122s 26 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.156s 27 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 36.371s 28 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.378s 29 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.575s 30 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 36.669s 31 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.782s

Somkiat Chantra quickest during a dry FP2 for the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race