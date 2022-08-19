2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (2) Results

19 Aug 2022
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Dutch MotoGP, 25 June

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.353s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.408s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.664s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.707s
5Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.898s
6Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.022s
7Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 35.087s
8Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.098s
9Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.148s
10Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.164s
11Jake DixonGBRZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.170s
12Albert ArenasSPAZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.188s
13Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.217s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.264s
15Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.267s
16Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.285s
17Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.327s
18Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.485s
19Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.561s
20Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 35.564s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.597s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.654s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.666s
24Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.734s
25Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.122s
26Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.156s
27Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 36.371s
28Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.378s
29Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.575s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.669s
31Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.782s

Somkiat Chantra quickest during a dry FP2 for the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

 