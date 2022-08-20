2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (3) Results

20 Aug 2022
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.016s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.021s
3Albert ArenasSPAZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.097s
4Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.149s
5Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.182s
6Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.188s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.280s
8Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.297s
9Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.320s
10Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.358s
11Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.369s
12Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.402s
13Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.466s
14Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.490s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.568s
16Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.582s
17Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 34.662s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.757s
19Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.772s
20Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 34.784s
21Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.794s
22Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.851s
23Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.025s
24Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.045s
25Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.124s
26Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.176s
27Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.311s
28Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.485s
29Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.913s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.196s
31Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 36.406s

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

 

 