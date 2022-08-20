Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 34.016s 2 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.021s 3 Albert Arenas SPA Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 34.097s 4 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.149s 5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 34.182s 6 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.188s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 34.280s 8 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 34.297s 9 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 34.320s 10 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 34.358s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.369s 12 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 34.402s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.466s 14 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.490s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 34.568s 16 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.582s 17 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 34.662s 18 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 34.757s 19 Zonta Van Den Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 34.772s 20 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 34.784s 21 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 34.794s 22 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 34.851s 23 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 35.025s 24 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.045s 25 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.124s 26 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 35.176s 27 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 35.311s 28 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 35.485s 29 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 35.913s 30 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 36.196s 31 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 36.406s

The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race