2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.016s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.021s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.097s
|4
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.149s
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.182s
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.188s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.280s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.297s
|9
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.320s
|10
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.358s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.369s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.402s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.466s
|14
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.490s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.568s
|16
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.582s
|17
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.662s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.757s
|19
|Zonta Van Den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.772s
|20
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.784s
|21
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.794s
|22
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.851s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 35.025s
|24
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.045s
|25
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.124s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.176s
|27
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 35.311s
|28
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.485s
|29
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.913s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.196s
|31
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.406s
The top 14 riders after FP3 (combined times) receive direct access to the second and final part of qualifying.
Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday 19 August
7.25am - MotoE FP1
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
11.35am - MotoE FP2
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1
4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2
Saturday 20 August
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
3.15pm - MotoE race 1
Sunday 21 August
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
2.30pm - MotoE race