2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
20 Aug 2022
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 19 August

Qualifying results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.933s
2Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 33.981s
3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.101s
4Jake DixonGBRZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.104s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.105s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.126s
7Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.170s
8Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.245s
9Albert ArenasSPAZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.254s
10Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.257s
11Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 34.382s
12Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 34.421s
13Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.445s
14Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.516s
15Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.602s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 34.655s
17Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 34.692s
18Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.800s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.619s
20Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.655s
21Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.938s
22Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 34.996s
23Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.007s
24Zonta Van Den GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.117s
25Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.122s
26Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.205s
27Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 35.206s
28Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 35.301s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.651s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.721s
31Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 35.899s

 Ai Ogura takes pole position for the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Ducati's BIG DECISION coming soon! | Crash.Net MotoGP Podcast 59

 

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

 