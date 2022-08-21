2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results

21 Aug 2022
Ai Ogura, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 20 August

Race results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)39m 30.070s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)39m 30.243s
3Jake DixonGBRZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)39m 37.924s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)39m 38.030s
5Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)39m 38.107s
6Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)39m 39.471s
7Alonso LopezSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)39m 43.065s
8Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)39m 48.324s
9Albert ArenasSPAZinia GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)39m 50.731s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)39m 52.297s
11Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)39m 53.513s
12Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)39m 55.863s
13Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)39m 57.858s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)39m 57.979s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)39m 58.417s
16Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)40m 4.681s
17Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)40m 4.998s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)40m 6.384s
19Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)40m 14.907s
20Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)40m 18.672s
21Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)40m 18.884s
22Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)40m 29.274s
 Fermín AldeguerSPACAG Speed Up(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)DNF 
 Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNF 
 Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea(Kalex)DNF 
 Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)DNF 

Ai Ogura beats team-mate Somkiat Chantra in a last-turn showdown to win the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix and take the world championship lead.

Jake Dixon snatched third from Pedro Acosta at the final corner, with former title leader Augusto Fernandez just behind the pair in fifth.

Another title contender, Celestino Vietti, fell while putting Chantra under pressure for second place with ten laps to go.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race

 

 