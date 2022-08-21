2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|39m 30.070s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|39m 30.243s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 37.924s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|39m 38.030s
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|39m 38.107s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|39m 39.471s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|39m 43.065s
|8
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|39m 48.324s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 50.731s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|39m 52.297s
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|39m 53.513s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|39m 55.863s
|13
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|39m 57.858s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 57.979s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|39m 58.417s
|16
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 4.681s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 4.998s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|40m 6.384s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|40m 14.907s
|20
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|40m 18.672s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|40m 18.884s
|22
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|40m 29.274s
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Ai Ogura beats team-mate Somkiat Chantra in a last-turn showdown to win the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix and take the world championship lead.
Jake Dixon snatched third from Pedro Acosta at the final corner, with former title leader Augusto Fernandez just behind the pair in fifth.
Another title contender, Celestino Vietti, fell while putting Chantra under pressure for second place with ten laps to go.
Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday 19 August
7.25am - MotoE FP1
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
11.35am - MotoE FP2
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1
4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2
Saturday 20 August
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
3.15pm - MotoE race 1
Sunday 21 August
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
2.30pm - MotoE race