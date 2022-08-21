Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 39m 30.070s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 39m 30.243s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 39m 37.924s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 39m 38.030s 5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 39m 38.107s 6 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 39m 39.471s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 39m 43.065s 8 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 39m 48.324s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Zinia GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 39m 50.731s 10 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 39m 52.297s 11 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 39m 53.513s 12 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 39m 55.863s 13 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 39m 57.858s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 39m 57.979s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 39m 58.417s 16 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 4.681s 17 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 40m 4.998s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 40m 6.384s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 40m 14.907s 20 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 40m 18.672s 21 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 40m 18.884s 22 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 40m 29.274s Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) DNF Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNF Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Tea (Kalex) DNF Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) DNF Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) DNF

Ai Ogura beats team-mate Somkiat Chantra in a last-turn showdown to win the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix and take the world championship lead.

Jake Dixon snatched third from Pedro Acosta at the final corner, with former title leader Augusto Fernandez just behind the pair in fifth.

Another title contender, Celestino Vietti, fell while putting Chantra under pressure for second place with ten laps to go.

Austrian MotoGP - Race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 19 August

7.25am - MotoE FP1

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

11.35am - MotoE FP2

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

3.50pm - MotoE Qualifying 1

4.10pm - MotoE Qualifying 2

Saturday 20 August

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

3.15pm - MotoE race 1

Sunday 21 August

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

2.30pm - MotoE race