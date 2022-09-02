2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results

2 Sep 2022
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.573s
2Mattia PasiniITAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.668s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.716s
4Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.778s
5Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.817s
6Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.041s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.251s
8Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.279s
9Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.319s
10Fermín AldeguerSPAEgo Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.321s
11Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.352s
12Alonso LopezSPAEgo Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.400s
13Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.401s
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 37.420s
15Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.515s
16Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.519s
17Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.636s
18Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.636s
19Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.686s
20Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.904s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.946s
22Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.996s
23Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.998s
24Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.102s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.193s
26Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.392s
27Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.524s
28Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 38.605s
29Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 39.001s
30Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 39.467s
31Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 40.174s

Home star Celestino Vietti leads Free Practice 1 for the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 