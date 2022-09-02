2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.573s
|2
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.668s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.716s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.778s
|5
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.817s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.041s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.251s
|8
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.279s
|9
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.319s
|10
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.321s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.352s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.400s
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.401s
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.420s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.515s
|16
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.519s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.636s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.636s
|19
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.686s
|20
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.904s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.946s
|22
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.996s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.998s
|24
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.102s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.193s
|26
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.392s
|27
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.524s
|28
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.605s
|29
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.001s
|30
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.467s
|31
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.174s
Home star Celestino Vietti leads Free Practice 1 for the San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race