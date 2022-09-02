Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA Ego Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.597s 2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.670s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.692s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.802s 5 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.848s 6 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.859s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.928s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.935s 9 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.962s 10 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.973s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.137s 12 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.162s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 37.175s 14 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.218s 15 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.292s 16 Mattia Pasini ITA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 37.299s 17 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Ego Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 37.314s 18 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 37.439s 19 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.591s 20 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.857s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.964s 22 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.975s 23 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 37.991s 24 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 38.060s 25 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.070s 26 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.186s 27 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 38.204s 28 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 38.512s 29 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 38.633s 30 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 38.877s 31 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 39.081s

Speed Up's Alonso Lopez leads Friday afternoon practice for the Moto2 class at the 2022 San Marino Grand Prix.

Morning pacesetter Celestino Vietti kept the quickest time of the day, despite highsiding after looking back at team-mate Niccolo Antonelli in FP2.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race