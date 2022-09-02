2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (2) Results

2 Sep 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPAEgo Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.597s
2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.670s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.692s
4Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.802s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.848s
6Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.859s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.928s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.935s
9Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.962s
10Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.973s
11Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.137s
12Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.162s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.175s
14Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.218s
15Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.292s
16Mattia PasiniITAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.299s
17Fermín AldeguerSPAEgo Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.314s
18Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.439s
19Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.591s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.857s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.964s
22Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.975s
23Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.991s
24Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.060s
25Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.070s
26Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.186s
27Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 38.204s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.512s
29Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.633s
30Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 38.877s
31Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 39.081s

Speed Up's Alonso Lopez leads Friday afternoon practice for the Moto2 class at the 2022 San Marino Grand Prix.

Morning pacesetter Celestino Vietti kept the quickest time of the day, despite highsiding after looking back at team-mate Niccolo Antonelli in FP2.

