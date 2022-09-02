2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.597s
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.670s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.692s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.802s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.848s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.859s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.928s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.935s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.962s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.973s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.137s
|12
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.162s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.175s
|14
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.218s
|15
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.292s
|16
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.299s
|17
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.314s
|18
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.439s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.591s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.857s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.964s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.975s
|23
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.991s
|24
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.060s
|25
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.070s
|26
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.186s
|27
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.204s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.512s
|29
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.633s
|30
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.877s
|31
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.081s
Speed Up's Alonso Lopez leads Friday afternoon practice for the Moto2 class at the 2022 San Marino Grand Prix.
Morning pacesetter Celestino Vietti kept the quickest time of the day, despite highsiding after looking back at team-mate Niccolo Antonelli in FP2.
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race