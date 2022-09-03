2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.107s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.310s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.355s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.367s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.380s
|6
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.386s
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.473s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.522s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.524s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.580s
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.671s
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.764s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.789s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.861s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.961s
|16
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.993s
|17
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.033s
|18
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.126s
|19
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.146s
|20
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.175s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.192s
|22
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.353s
|23
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.459s
|24
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.515s
|25
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.616s
|26
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.814s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.195s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.273s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.330s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.773s
|31
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.926s
Alonso Lopez stays fastest in FP3 for the Moto2 class at Misano.
Title contender Augusto Fernandez missed the end of the session after being sent rolling through the gravel at the final corner.
The top 14 riders (combined times) progress directly to Qualifying 2.
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race