Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA Ego Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.107s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.310s 3 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.355s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.367s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.380s 6 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.386s 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.473s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Ego Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.522s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.524s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.580s 11 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.671s 12 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.764s 13 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 36.789s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 36.861s 15 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.961s 16 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 36.993s 17 Mattia Pasini ITA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 37.033s 18 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 37.126s 19 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.146s 20 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.175s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.192s 22 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.353s 23 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.459s 24 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.515s 25 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.616s 26 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.814s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.195s 28 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 38.273s 29 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.330s 30 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.773s 31 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 38.926s

Alonso Lopez stays fastest in FP3 for the Moto2 class at Misano.

Title contender Augusto Fernandez missed the end of the session after being sent rolling through the gravel at the final corner.

The top 14 riders (combined times) progress directly to Qualifying 2.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race