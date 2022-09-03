2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
3 Sep 2022
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

Free Practice (3) results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

Moto2 Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPAEgo Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.107s
2Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.310s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.355s
4Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.367s
5Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.380s
6Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.386s
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.473s
8Fermín AldeguerSPAEgo Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.522s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.524s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.580s
11Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.671s
12Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.764s
13Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 36.789s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.861s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.961s
16Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 36.993s
17Mattia PasiniITAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.033s
18Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.126s
19Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.146s
20Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.175s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.192s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.353s
23Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.459s
24Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.515s
25Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.616s
26Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.814s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.195s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.273s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.330s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.773s
31Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 38.926s

Alonso Lopez stays fastest in FP3 for the Moto2 class at Misano.

Title contender Augusto Fernandez missed the end of the session after being sent rolling through the gravel at the final corner.

The top 14 riders (combined times) progress directly to Qualifying 2.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 