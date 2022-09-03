2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Qualifying Results

3 Sep 2022
Celestino Vietti, Moto2, San Marino MotoGP, 2 September

Qualifying results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.996s
2Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.097s
3Alonso LopezSPA+Ego Speed UP(Boscoscuro)1m 36.186s
4Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.373s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.397s
6Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.467s
7Fermín AldeguerSPA+Ego Speed UP(Boscoscuro)1m 36.482s
8Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.489s
9Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.527s
10Mattia PasiniITAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.567s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.575s
12Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.639s
13Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.658s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.681s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.762s
16Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.894s
17Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.260s
18Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)No Time
19Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 36.960s
20Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.054s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.066s
22Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.152s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.221s
24Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.481s
25Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.567s
26Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.826s
27Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 37.884s
28Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.018s
29Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 38.435s
30Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(MV Agusta)1m 38.523s
31Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 38.588s

Celestino Vietti takes a home pole position for the Moto2 class at the San Marino Grand Prix.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 