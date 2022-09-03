2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.996s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.097s
|3
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|+Ego Speed UP
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.186s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.373s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.397s
|6
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.467s
|7
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|+Ego Speed UP
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.482s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.489s
|9
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.527s
|10
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.567s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.575s
|12
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.639s
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.658s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.681s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.762s
|16
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.894s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.260s
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|19
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.960s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.054s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.066s
|22
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.152s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.221s
|24
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.481s
|25
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.567s
|26
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.826s
|27
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 37.884s
|28
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.018s
|29
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.435s
|30
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(MV Agusta)
|1m 38.523s
|31
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.588s
Celestino Vietti takes a home pole position for the Moto2 class at the San Marino Grand Prix.
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race