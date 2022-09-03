San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Celestino Vietti ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 35.996s 2 Albert Arenas SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.097s 3 Alonso Lopez SPA +Ego Speed UP (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.186s 4 Aron Canet SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.373s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.397s 6 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.467s 7 Fermín Aldeguer SPA +Ego Speed UP (Boscoscuro) 1m 36.482s 8 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.489s 9 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.527s 10 Mattia Pasini ITA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 36.567s 11 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 36.575s 12 Marcel Schrotter GER Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 36.639s 13 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 36.658s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 36.681s 15 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 36.762s 16 Jorge Navarro SPA Flexbox HP40 (Kalex) 1m 36.894s 17 Filip Salac CZE Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.260s 18 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) No Time 19 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 36.960s 20 Barry Baltus BEL RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.054s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Liqui Moly Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 37.066s 22 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Gresini Racing Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 37.152s 23 Niccolò Antonelli ITA Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.221s 24 Cameron Beaubier USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 37.481s 25 Senna Agius AUS Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 37.567s 26 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 37.826s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 37.884s 28 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 38.018s 29 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 38.435s 30 Simone Corsi ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing (MV Agusta) 1m 38.523s 31 Keminth Kubo THA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 1m 38.588s

Celestino Vietti takes a home pole position for the Moto2 class at the San Marino Grand Prix.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race