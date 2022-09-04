2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.
|San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.834s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|+Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 36.849s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.876s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.910s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.995s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|+Ego Speed Up
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 37.002s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.101s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.182s
|9
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.216s
|10
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|Flexbox HP40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.256s
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.312s
|12
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.357s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.380s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.519s
|15
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.530s
|16
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.607s
|17
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.677s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.777s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.778s
|20
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.810s
|21
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.843s
|22
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.868s
|23
|Niccolò Antonelli
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.954s
|24
|Simone Corsi
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(AGUSTA)
|1m 38.071s
|25
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.164s
|26
|Keminth Kubo
|THA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.282s
|27
|Alessandro Zaccone
|ITA
|Gresini Racing Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.368s
|28
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.482s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.626s
|30
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.471s
|31
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|(AGUSTA)
|1m 39.571s
Albert Arenas morning warm-up for the Moto2 class at Misano.
San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 2
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15am - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 3
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 4
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race