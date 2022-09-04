2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix, Misano - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2022 San Marino Moto2 Grand Prix at Misano.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Albert ArenasSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.834s
2Fermín AldeguerSPA+Ego Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 36.849s
3Aron CanetSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 36.876s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.910s
5Celestino ViettiITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 36.995s
6Alonso LopezSPA+Ego Speed Up(Boscoscuro)1m 37.002s
7Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.101s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.182s
9Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.216s
10Jorge NavarroSPAFlexbox HP40(Kalex)1m 37.256s
11Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 37.312s
12Mattia PasiniITAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 37.357s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.380s
14Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.519s
15Manuel GonzalezSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 37.530s
16Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.607s
17Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.677s
18Barry BaltusBELRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 37.777s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPALiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.778s
20Filip SalacCZEGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.810s
21Cameron BeaubierUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 37.843s
22Senna AgiusAUSElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.868s
23Niccolò AntonelliITAMooney VR46 Racing Team(Kalex)1m 37.954s
24Simone CorsiITAMV Agusta Forward Racing(AGUSTA)1m 38.071s
25Marcel SchrotterGERLiqui Moly Intact GP(Kalex)1m 38.164s
26Keminth KuboTHAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)1m 38.282s
27Alessandro ZacconeITAGresini Racing Moto2(Kalex)1m 38.368s
28Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW Racing GP(Kalex)1m 38.482s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.626s
30Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 39.471s
31Marcos RamirezSPAMV Agusta Forward Racing(AGUSTA)1m 39.571s

Albert Arenas morning warm-up for the Moto2 class at Misano.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 